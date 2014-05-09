FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow closes at a record high, buoyed by IBM
May 9, 2014 / 8:12 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow closes at a record high, buoyed by IBM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 9 (Reuters) - The Dow ended at a record high on Friday, boosted by shares of IBM, while a rebound in high-growth momentum names helped the broader market.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 32.37 points or 0.2 percent, to end unofficially at 16,583.34. The S&P 500 gained 2.85 points or 0.15 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,878.48. The Nasdaq Composite added 20.374 points or 0.50 percent, to 4,071.869.

For the week, the Dow rose 0.4 percent, while the S&P 500 fell 0.1 percent and the Nasdaq lost 1.3 percent. (Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Jan Paschal)

