May 13, 2014 / 8:15 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P 500 eke out gains to end at records

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 13 (Reuters) - The Dow and the S&P 500 closed at record highs again on Tuesday, while the Nasdaq slipped, weighed down by Cisco and Comcast.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 19.97 points, or 0.12 percent, to end unofficially at 16,715.44. The S&P 500 gained just 0.8 of a point, or 0.04 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,897.45. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 13.69 points, or 0.33 percent, to close unofficially at 4,130.165.

Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal

