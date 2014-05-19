FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher; Internet shares gain
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 19, 2014 / 8:10 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher; Internet shares gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 19 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday, with another drop in bond yields supporting equities, while gains in Internet and biotech stocks gave the Nasdaq an outsized advance.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 20.55 points or 0.12 percent, to end unofficially at 16,511.86. The S&P 500 gained 7.22 points or 0.38 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,885.08. The Nasdaq Composite added 35.23 points or 0.86 percent, to close unofficially at 4,125.82. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.