US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St closes higher, led by small caps
May 22, 2014 / 8:11 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St closes higher, led by small caps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 22 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended higher on Thursday, led by gains in small-cap stocks while the Nasdaq advanced on a rally in biotech shares.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 10.02 points or 0.06 percent, to end unofficially at 16,543.08. The S&P 500 gained 4.46 points or 0.24 percent, to 1,892.50. The Nasdaq Composite added 22.805 points or 0.55 percent, to close unofficially at 4,154.342. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)

