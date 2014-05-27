FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 ends at record high for 2nd straight session
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 27, 2014 / 8:10 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 ends at record high for 2nd straight session

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 27 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 closed at a record high for a second straight session on Tuesday, buoyed by the latest round of merger activity and as expectations for rate cuts at the European Central Bank stoked investors’ appetite for equities.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 69.23 points or 0.42 percent, to finish unofficially at 16,675.50. The S&P 500 gained 11.38 points or 0.60 percent, to end unofficially at 1,911.91. The Nasdaq Composite added 51.26 points or 1.22 percent, to close unofficially at 4,237.07.

The benchmark S&P 500 index also finished Friday’s session at a record high. The U.S. stock market was closed on Monday for the Memorial Day holiday. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.