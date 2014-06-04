FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 sets record again on strong services sector growth data
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 4, 2014 / 8:10 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 sets record again on strong services sector growth data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 4 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 ended at a record for the fourth time in five sessions on Wednesday, led by gains in the technology sector, as investors brushed off weaker-than-expected labor market data and focused on an acceleration in services-sector growth.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 15.13 points, or 0.09 percent, to 16,737.47; the S&P 500 gained 3.62 points, or 0.19 percent, to 1,927.86 and the Nasdaq Composite added 17.56 points or 0.41 percent, to 4,251.64. (Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.