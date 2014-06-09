FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P 500 close at records on M&A action
#Market News
June 9, 2014 / 8:11 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P 500 close at records on M&A action

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 9 (Reuters) - The Dow and S&P 500 ended at record highs on Monday as more deal news increased enthusiasm for stocks, though Wall Street’s fear gauge rebounded.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 18.82 points or 0.11 percent, to end unofficially at 16,943.10. The S&P 500 gained 1.83 points or 0.09 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,951.27. The Nasdaq Composite added 14.84 points or 0.34 percent, to close unofficially at 4,336.24. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Jan Paschal)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
