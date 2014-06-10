FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends flat; Dow edges up to a record
#Market News
June 10, 2014 / 8:15 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends flat; Dow edges up to a record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended flat on Tuesday, with the Dow eking out a record closing high while the S&P 500 utilities sector index fell as 10-year Treasury bond yields hit their highest level in a month.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 2.82 points or 0.02 percent, to finish unofficially at 16,945.92. The S&P 500 dipped just 0.48 of a point or 0.02 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,950.79. The Nasdaq Composite gained 1.75 points or 0.04 percent, to close unofficially at 4,338.00. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Jan Paschal)

