June 12, 2014 / 8:05 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends lower on concerns about Iraq

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 12 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Thursday as concerns escalated about Iraq and after disappointing economic data on consumers and the labor market.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 110.01 points or 0.65 percent, to end unofficially at 16,733.87. The S&P 500 lost 13.81 points or 0.71 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,930.09. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 34.30 points or 0.79 percent, to close unofficially at 4,297.63. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)

