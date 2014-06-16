FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up after deal news
#Market News
June 16, 2014 / 8:05 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up after deal news

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 16 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed slightly higher on Monday, supported by a flurry of merger news, but gains were limited as investors kept a close watch on rising oil prices caused by turmoil in Iraq.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 5.27 points or 0.03 percent, to end unofficially at 16,781.01. The S&P 500 gained 1.62 points or 0.08 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,937.78. The Nasdaq Composite added 10.45 points or 0.24 percent, to close unofficially at 4,321.11. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

