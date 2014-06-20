FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P 500 close at record highs
June 20, 2014

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P 500 close at record highs

NEW YORK, June 20 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Friday, with the Dow and the S&P 500 both closing at record highs.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 25.62 points or 0.15 percent, to end unofficially at 16,947.08. The S&P 500 gained 3.39 points or 0.17 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,962.87. The Nasdaq Composite added 8.71 points or 0.20 percent, to close unofficially at 4,368.04.

For the week, the Dow was up about 1 percent, the S&P 500 was up 1.4 percent and the Nasdaq was up 1.3 percent.

Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Jan Paschal

