FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends nearly flat after six-day rally
Sections
Featured
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 23, 2014 / 8:05 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends nearly flat after six-day rally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 23 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended a quiet session essentially unchanged on Monday as investors found few reasons to keep buying following a six-day rally in the S&P 500, though merger activity lifted energy shares.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 10.27 points or 0.06 percent, to 16,936.81, the S&P 500 lost 0.32 points or 0.02 percent, to 1,962.55 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.64 points or 0.01 percent, to 4,368.68.

Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.