FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down as Iraq concerns rise
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 24, 2014 / 8:11 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down as Iraq concerns rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday as early enthusiasm from economic data faded and concerns about the conflict in Iraq prompted investors to book profits after the most recent rally.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 119.13 points or 0.70 percent, to end unofficially at 16,818.13. The S&P 500 lost 12.63 points or 0.64 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,950.01. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 18.32 points or 0.42 percent, to close unofficially at 4,350.36. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.