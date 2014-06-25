FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St gains after court ruling favors broadcasters
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 25, 2014 / 8:20 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St gains after court ruling favors broadcasters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 25 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes rose on Wednesday after a Supreme Court decision boosted the shares of major broadcasters and as drugmakers’ stocks rallied.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 49.38 points or 0.29 percent, to end unofficially at 16,867.51. The S&P 500 gained 9.55 points or 0.49 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,959.53. The Nasdaq Composite added 29.40 points or 0.68 percent, to close unofficially at 4,379.76. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.