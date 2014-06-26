US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down slightly after rate comments

NEW YORK, June 26 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks dipped on Thursday, though indexes ended well off session lows after James Bullard, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, said interest-rate increases should come sooner rather than later.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 21.38 points or 0.13 percent, to end unofficially at 16,846.13. The S&P 500 slipped 2.31 points or 0.12 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,957.22. The Nasdaq Composite inched down just 0.71 of a point or 0.02 percent, to close unofficially at 4,379.05. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Jan Paschal)