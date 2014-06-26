FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down slightly after rate comments
Sections
Featured
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Technology
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 26, 2014 / 8:10 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down slightly after rate comments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 26 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks dipped on Thursday, though indexes ended well off session lows after James Bullard, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, said interest-rate increases should come sooner rather than later.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 21.38 points or 0.13 percent, to end unofficially at 16,846.13. The S&P 500 slipped 2.31 points or 0.12 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,957.22. The Nasdaq Composite inched down just 0.71 of a point or 0.02 percent, to close unofficially at 4,379.05. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Jan Paschal)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.