FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P end at records, starting July with a bang
Sections
Featured
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
Cyber Risk
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 1, 2014 / 8:05 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P end at records, starting July with a bang

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 1 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rallied on Tuesday, with both the Dow and S&P 500 setting record closing highs on the first trading day in July as manufacturing activity picked up in the United States and Asia, increasing optimism about the global economy’s health.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 129.25 points or 0.77 percent, to end unofficially at 16,956.85. The S&P 500 gained 13.07 points or 0.67 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,973.30. The Nasdaq Composite jumped 50.47 points or 1.14 percent, to close unofficially at 4,458.65. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Jan Paschal)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.