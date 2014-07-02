FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P end slightly up at new closing highs
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 2, 2014 / 8:10 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P end slightly up at new closing highs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 2 (Reuters) - The Dow and the S&P 500 ended at new closing highs on Wednesday, but gains were limited as a positive read on private sector employment wasn’t enough to interest investors ahead of the highly anticipated June payrolls report.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 20.17 points or 0.12 percent, to 16,976.24, the S&P 500 gained 1.29 points or 0.07 percent, to 1,974.61 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.92 points or 0.02 percent, to 4,457.73. (Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.