US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P end slightly up at new closing highs

NEW YORK, July 2 (Reuters) - The Dow and the S&P 500 ended at new closing highs on Wednesday, but gains were limited as a positive read on private sector employment wasn’t enough to interest investors ahead of the highly anticipated June payrolls report.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 20.17 points or 0.12 percent, to 16,976.24, the S&P 500 gained 1.29 points or 0.07 percent, to 1,974.61 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.92 points or 0.02 percent, to 4,457.73. (Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)