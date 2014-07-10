FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips on Portugal's bank woes
July 10, 2014 / 8:07 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips on Portugal's bank woes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Thursday as concerns about the financial health of Portugal’s top listed bank gave investors a reason to cash in recent gains.

Despite that, equities ended well off their lows of the day. The S&P 500 fell as much as 1 percent at one point before sharply rebounding, though it closed under its 14-day moving average.

Based on the latest data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 70.54 points or 0.42 percent, to end unofficially at 16,915.07. The S&P 500 lost 8.15 points or 0.41 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,964.68. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 22.83 points or 0.52 percent, to close unofficially at 4,396.20. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Jan Paschal)

