FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up; indexes post losses for week
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 11, 2014 / 8:10 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up; indexes post losses for week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 11 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose slightly on Friday, but the S&P 500 posted its biggest weekly percentage decline since April as investors showed tepid enthusiasm after their first glimpses of earnings.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 28.74 points or 0.17 percent, to end unofficially at 16,943.81. The S&P 500 gained 2.89 points or 0.15 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,967.57. The Nasdaq Composite added 19.29 points or 0.44 percent, to close unofficially at 4,415.49.

For the week, the Dow fell 0.7 percent, while the S&P 500 slipped 0.9 percent and the Nasdaq dropped 1.6 percent. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.