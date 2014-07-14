FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street ends higher on M&A, Citi earnings
Sections
Featured
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 14, 2014 / 8:05 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street ends higher on M&A, Citi earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Monday, with the Dow Jones industrial average hitting an intraday record high, lifted by strong results from Citigroup Inc and more deals in the healthcare space.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 111.67 points or 0.66 percent, to end unofficially at 17,055.48. The S&P 500 gained 9.53 points or 0.48 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,977.11. The Nasdaq Composite added 24.93 points or 0.56 percent, to close unofficially at 4,440.42. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Jan Paschal)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.