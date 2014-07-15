FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq end down after Yellen comments
July 15, 2014 / 8:07 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq end down after Yellen comments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks mostly pulled back on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen and her fellow Fed policymakers raised concerns about “substantially stretched valuations” in some equity sectors.

The Dow ended with a slim gain as JPMorgan Chase & Co and Goldman Sachs Group Inc shares rallied following solid results.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 5.33 points or 0.03 percent, to end unofficially at 17,060.75, not far below the record closing high set on July 3. The S&P 500 slipped 3.77 points or 0.19 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,973.32, about 12 points below its record closing high on July 3. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 24.03 points or 0.54 percent, to close unofficially at 4,416.39. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Jan Paschal)

