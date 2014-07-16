FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher; Dow at record close
#Market News
July 16, 2014 / 8:05 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher; Dow at record close

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 16 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones industrial average closing at a record high, boosted by the latest merger news and some strong corporate earnings.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 77.33 points or 0.45 percent, to end unofficially at 17,138.01. The S&P 500 gained 8.26 points or 0.42 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,981.54. The Nasdaq Composite added 9.58 points or 0.22 percent, to close unofficially at 4,425.97. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Jan Paschal)

