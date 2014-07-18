FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rebounds to end higher for the week
July 18, 2014 / 8:11 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rebounds to end higher for the week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Friday, rebounding a day after the S&P 500 suffered its worst drop since April 10. The three major U.S. stock indexes closed higher for the week.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 123.37 points or 0.73 percent, to end unofficially at 17,100.18. The S&P 500 gained 20.10 points or 1.03 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,978.22. The Nasdaq Composite added 68.70 points or 1.57 percent, to close unofficially at 4,432.15.

For the week, the Dow climbed 0.9 percent, the S&P 500 rose 0.5 percent and the Nasdaq gained 0.4 percent. (Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Jan Paschal)

