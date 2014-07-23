FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Apple's results lift S&P 500 to record close
July 23, 2014 / 8:06 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Apple's results lift S&P 500 to record close

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 23 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended mostly higher on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record on bullish results from Apple, though Boeing dragged on the Dow and conflicts in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip kept the broader market’s gains in check.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 26.91 points or 0.16 percent, to end unofficially at 17,086.63. The S&P 500 gained 3.50 points or 0.18 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,987.03. The Nasdaq Composite added 17.68 points or 0.40 percent, to close unofficially at 4,473.70. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Jan Paschal)

