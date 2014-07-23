US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Apple's results lift S&P 500 to record close

NEW YORK, July 23 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended mostly higher on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record on bullish results from Apple, though Boeing dragged on the Dow and conflicts in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip kept the broader market’s gains in check.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 26.91 points or 0.16 percent, to end unofficially at 17,086.63. The S&P 500 gained 3.50 points or 0.18 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,987.03. The Nasdaq Composite added 17.68 points or 0.40 percent, to close unofficially at 4,473.70. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Jan Paschal)