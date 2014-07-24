FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends mostly flat, S&P at record close
July 24, 2014

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends mostly flat, S&P at record close

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended a quiet session with little movement on Thursday as corporate earnings painted a mixed picture of the economy, though the S&P 500 scored another record close.

The Dow Jones industrial average dipped 2.83 points or 0.02 percent, to end unofficially at 17,083.80. The S&P 500 gained just 0.93 of a point or 0.05 percent, to end unofficially at 1,987.94. But the Nasdaq Composite slipped 1.59 points or 0.04 percent, to close unofficially at 4,472.11. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Jan Paschal)

