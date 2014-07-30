FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 ends flat as Fed in no rush to raise rates
#Market News
July 30, 2014 / 8:06 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 ends flat as Fed in no rush to raise rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 30 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 ended nearly flat on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve gave a rosier assessment of the U.S. economy while reaffirming that it is in no hurry to raise interest rates.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 31.69 points or 0.19 percent, to 16,880.42, the S&P 500 gained 0.18 points or 0.01 percent, to 1,970.13 and the Nasdaq Composite added 20.20 points or 0.45 percent, to 4,462.90. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by James Dalgleish)

