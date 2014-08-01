FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down; S&P has worst week since 2012
August 1, 2014 / 8:11 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down; S&P has worst week since 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 1 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended lower on Friday as jobs data suggesting the Federal Reserve has room to keep interest rates low for some time was offset by lingering concern over Argentina’s default.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 68.97 points, or 0.42 percent, to 16,494.33, the S&P 500 lost 5.29 points, or 0.27 percent, to 1,925.38, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 17.13 points, or 0.39 percent, to 4,352.64.

For the week, the Dow is down 2.8 percent, and the Nasdaq is down 2.2 percent. The S&P is down 2.7 percent, its biggest weekly decline since the week ending June 1, 2012. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Leslie Adler)

