August 4, 2014 / 8:10 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher with help from Berkshire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 4 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks finished modestly higher on Monday, boosted by Berkshire Hathaway’s results and other earnings, though gains were offset by declines in high-dividend payers in the utilities sector.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 75.91 points or 0.46 percent, to end unofficially at 16,569.28. The S&P 500 gained 13.83 points or 0.72 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,939.98. The Nasdaq Composite added 31.25 points or 0.72 percent, to close unofficially at 4,383.89. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)

