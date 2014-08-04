US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher with help from Berkshire

NEW YORK, Aug 4 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks finished modestly higher on Monday, boosted by Berkshire Hathaway’s results and other earnings, though gains were offset by declines in high-dividend payers in the utilities sector.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 75.91 points or 0.46 percent, to end unofficially at 16,569.28. The S&P 500 gained 13.83 points or 0.72 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,939.98. The Nasdaq Composite added 31.25 points or 0.72 percent, to close unofficially at 4,383.89. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)