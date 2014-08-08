FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P 500 post best gains since March on Russia news
August 8, 2014 / 8:10 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P 500 post best gains since March on Russia news

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The Dow and S&P 500 posted their biggest percentage gains since early March on Friday after news that Russia was ending military drills near the Ukrainian border.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 184.95 points, or 1.13 percent, to 16,553.22, the S&P 500 gained 21.94 points, or 1.15 percent, to 1,931.51, and the Nasdaq Composite added 36.04 points, or 0.83 percent, to 4,371.01. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Leslie Adler)

