August 11, 2014 / 8:10 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises on hopes for relief on Russia worry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 11 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended higher for a second session on Monday as investors focused on hopes for easing tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 16.05 points or 0.10 percent, to end unofficially at 16,569.98. The S&P 500 gained 5.32 points or 0.28 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,936.91. The Nasdaq Composite added 30.43 points or 0.70 percent, to close unofficially at 4,401.33. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)

