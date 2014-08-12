US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends lower, led by energy sector

NEW YORK, Aug 12 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended slightly lower, pressured by a slide in energy shares and worries over developments in Russia and Ukraine.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 9.44 points or 0.06 percent, to end unofficially at 16,560.54. The S&P 500 slipped 3.17 points or 0.16 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,933.75. The Nasdaq Composite fell 12.08 points or 0.27 percent, to close unofficially at 4,389.25. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)