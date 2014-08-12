FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends lower, led by energy sector
August 12, 2014 / 8:10 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends lower, led by energy sector

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 12 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended slightly lower, pressured by a slide in energy shares and worries over developments in Russia and Ukraine.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 9.44 points or 0.06 percent, to end unofficially at 16,560.54. The S&P 500 slipped 3.17 points or 0.16 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,933.75. The Nasdaq Composite fell 12.08 points or 0.27 percent, to close unofficially at 4,389.25. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)

