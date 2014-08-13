FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St closes higher as biotechs soar
August 13, 2014 / 8:16 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St closes higher as biotechs soar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 13 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended higher on Wednesday, with the Dow returning to positive territory for the year as surging biotech shares helped the market shrug off weak earnings reports and soft retail data.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 91.26 points or 0.55 percent, to end unofficially at 16,651.80. The S&P 500 gained 12.97 points or 0.67 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,946.72. The Nasdaq Composite added 44.88 points or 1.02 percent, to close unofficially at 4,434.13. (Reporting by Akane Otani; Editing by Jan Paschal)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

