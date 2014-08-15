FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 ends flat; indexes up for week
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Technology
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 15, 2014 / 8:20 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 ends flat; indexes up for week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 finished nearly flat on Friday after a morning slide as concerns about Ukraine were offset by late-day buying. The three major U.S. stock indexes ended higher for the week.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 50.67 points or 0.30 percent, to end unofficially at 16,662.91. The S&P 500 dipped just 0.12 of a point or 0.01 percent to close unofficially at 1,955.06, recovering from a session low of 1,941.50. The Nasdaq Composite added 11.93 points or 0.27 percent, to finish unofficially at 4,464.93.

For the week, the Dow rose 0.7 percent, the S&P 500 gained 1.2 percent and the Nasdaq climbed 2.2 percent. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.