US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher; Apple closes at record
#Market News
August 19, 2014 / 8:06 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher; Apple closes at record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 19 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended higher for the second straight session on Tuesday as upbeat housing market data and strong earnings from Dow component Home Depot overshadowed lingering concerns about the conflict in Ukraine.

Apple Inc shares rose 1.4 percent to end at $100.53, a closing record high for the tech bellwether when adjusted for the stock’s June seven-for-one stock split.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 80.85 points or 0.48 percent, to end unofficially at 16,919.59. The S&P 500 gained 9.86 points or 0.50 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,981.61. The Nasdaq Composite added 19.20 points or 0.43 percent, to close unofficially at 4,527.51.

Home Depot rose 5.6 percent to $88.23.

Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Jan Paschal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
