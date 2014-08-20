US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P 500 end higher after Fed minutes

NEW YORK, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The Dow and the S&P 500 rose for a third straight session on Wednesday, with the S&P ending a hair under a record reached in late July as minutes from the Federal Reserve’s July meeting showed the central bank remains accommodative.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 59.54 points or 0.35 percent, to end unofficially at 16,979.13. The S&P 500 gained 4.90 points or 0.25 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,986.51. But the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.03 points or 0.02 percent, to close unofficially at 4,526.48. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Jan Paschal)