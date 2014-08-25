FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 fails to hold 2,000 but still sets record
#Market News
August 25, 2014 / 8:11 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 fails to hold 2,000 but still sets record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 was unable to hold the 2,000 mark after moving above the milestone level for the first time on Monday but still managed to close at a record high, buoyed by financials and biotechnology stocks.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 76.29 points or 0.45 percent, to 17,077.51, the S&P 500 gained 9.66 points or 0.49 percent, to 1,998.06 and the Nasdaq Composite added 18.80 points or 0.41 percent, to 4,557.35. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by James Dalgleish)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

