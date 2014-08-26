FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 ends above 2,000 for first time
August 26, 2014 / 8:16 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 ends above 2,000 for first time

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 26 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks inched higher on Tuesday, pushing the S&P 500 to its first close above the 2,000 mark after data that pointed to a brighter future for the economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 29.83 points or 0.17 percent, to end unofficially at 17,106.70. The S&P 500 gained 2.10 points or 0.11 percent, to finish unofficially at 2,000.02. The Nasdaq Composite added 13.29 points or 0.29 percent, to close unofficially at4,570.64. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Jan Paschal)

