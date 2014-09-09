US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends lower as bond yields rise, Apple falls

NEW YORK, Sept 9 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday as bond yields hit their highest in a month on expectations interest rates could rise sooner than some investors expect and as Apple shares declined.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 97.62 points or 0.57 percent, to 17,013.8, the S&P 500 lost 13.11 points or 0.65 percent, to 1,988.43 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 40.00 points or 0.87 percent, to 4,552.29. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)