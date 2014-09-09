FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends lower as bond yields rise, Apple falls
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 9, 2014 / 8:05 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends lower as bond yields rise, Apple falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 9 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday as bond yields hit their highest in a month on expectations interest rates could rise sooner than some investors expect and as Apple shares declined.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 97.62 points or 0.57 percent, to 17,013.8, the S&P 500 lost 13.11 points or 0.65 percent, to 1,988.43 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 40.00 points or 0.87 percent, to 4,552.29. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.