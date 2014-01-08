FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 ends flat after Fed minutes
#Market News
January 8, 2014 / 9:05 PM / 4 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 ends flat after Fed minutes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 ended nearly flat on Wednesday as equity indexes had a muted reaction to the minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s most recent meeting, while Micron’s strong results helped boost the Nasdaq.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 68.20 points or 0.41 percent, to end unofficially at 16,462.74. The S&P 500 dipped 0.38 of a point, or 0.02 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,837.49. The Nasdaq Composite added 12.43 points or 0.30 percent, to close unofficially at 4,165.611.

