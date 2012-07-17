FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures briefly pare gains after CPI
July 17, 2012

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures briefly pare gains after CPI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures briefly pared gains on Tuesday after data showed consumer prices were unchanged in June.

S&P 500 futures slightly dipped but were still up 4.6 points and above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures were up 37 points and Nasdaq 100 futures 10.25 points.

Futures had been trading higher on a few upbeat corporate earnings, including those of Goldman Sachs, and ahead of testimony from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, who may offer clues into steps the central bank could take to stimulate the economy.

