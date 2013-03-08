FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street trims gains on weakness in banks
March 8, 2013 / 3:21 PM / 5 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street trims gains on weakness in banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 8 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks gave up earlier gains on Friday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq turning negative on weakness in banking shares.

Wall Street had opened higher on a strong payroll report, but turned lower as Goldman Sachs dropped 2.6 percent to $152.68 as the S&P’s biggest percentage decliner. Morgan Stanley fell 1.9 percent to $22.77.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 15.43 points, or 0.11 percent, at 14,344.92. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was down 0.35 points, or 0.02 percent, at 1,543.91. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 2.06 points, or 0.06 percent, at 3,230.03.

