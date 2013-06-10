FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St cuts gains, S&P turns negative
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 10, 2013 / 1:50 PM / 4 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St cuts gains, S&P turns negative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks cut their early gains on Monday, with the S&P 500 falling into negative territory.

Homebuilders were among the weakest of the day, with the group including the top three biggest decliners on the S&P. Lennar Corp fell 3.5 percent to $37.20 while PulteGroup Inc was off 3.2 percent to @0.37 and D.R. Horton fell 3 percent to $22.86.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 3.80 points, or 0.02 percent, at 15,244.32. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was down 1.14 points, or 0.07 percent, at 1,642.24. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 2.75 points, or 0.08 percent, at 3,466.47.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.