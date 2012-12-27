FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St cuts losses; House sets Sunday session
December 27, 2012 / 8:20 PM / in 5 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St cuts losses; House sets Sunday session

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 27 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks sharply cut losses in late-session trading on Thursday after news that the U.S. House of Representatives scheduled a session for Sunday, with the “fiscal cliff” deadline just around the corner.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 60.73 points, or 0.46 percent, to 13,053.86. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index slipped 6.16 points, or 0.43 percent, to 1,413.67. The Nasdaq Composite Index shed 11.07 points, or 0.37 percent, to 2,979.08.

At midday, each of the three major U.S. stock indexes was down 1 percent.

