NEW YORK, March 5 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks extended gains as the Dow set an intraday record high and the Nasdaq briefly gained more than 1 percent after data showed the pace of growth in the U.S. services sector grew at its fastest rate in a year.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 113.78 points, or 0.81 percent, to 14,241.60. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index rose 12.57 points, or 0.82 percent, to 1,537.77. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 31.32 points, or 0.98 percent, to 3,213.35.