US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Futures trim gains after data
#Market News
May 24, 2012 / 12:40 PM / 5 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Futures trim gains after data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures trimmed gains on Thursday after data showed durable goods orders rose less-than-expected for April and weekly initial jobless claims were little changed from the prior week.

S&P 500 futures rose 0.8 points and were slightly below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 17 points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 2.25 points.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
