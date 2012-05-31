US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Futures cut gains after jobs, growth data

NEW YORK, May 31 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures cut gains to trade almost flat on Thursday after two reports on the labor market came in worse than expected and U.S. economic growth for the first quarter was revised down.

S&P 500 futures rose 1.8 points but were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 62 points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 1.25 points.