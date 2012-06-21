FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St slips after weak data
#Market News
June 21, 2012 / 2:15 PM / in 5 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St slips after weak data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 21 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks added to losses on Thursday after factory activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region contracted in June, adding to concerns about a softening economy after more Americans filed for jobless benefits in the latest week than expected.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 24.07 points, or 0.19 percent, at 12,800.32. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was down 5.90 points, or 0.44 percent, at 1,349.79. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 21.39 points, or 0.73 percent, at 2,909.06.

