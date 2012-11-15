FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Futures turn negative after data
#Market News
November 15, 2012 / 1:40 PM / in 5 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Futures turn negative after data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Dow and S&P index futures turned negative after data on Thursday showed initial jobless claims jumped to a 1 1/2-year high, a sign superstorm Sandy dented the U.S. economy, leaving tens of thousands of people out of work.

S&P 500 futures fell 1.5 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 14 points and Nasdaq 100 futures added 5.75 points.

