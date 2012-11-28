US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St adds to losses after housing data

NEW YORK, Nov 28 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks extended losses on Wednesday after data showed new single-family home sales fell slightly in October and the government revised sharply lower its estimate for the prior month’s sales, denting optimism over one of the brighter sectors of the economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 104.82 points, or 0.81 percent, to 12,773.31. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index lost 12.81 points, or 0.92 percent, to 1,386.13. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 30.76 points, or 1.04 percent, to 2,937.03.