US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Futures hold gains after claims, GDP data
#Market News
November 29, 2012 / 1:35 PM / in 5 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Futures hold gains after claims, GDP data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 29 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures held gains after data on Thursday showed weekly initial jobless claims fell for a second consecutive week and the economy grew faster than initially thought in the third quarter.

S&P 500 futures rose 6.7 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 59 points and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 17 points.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
